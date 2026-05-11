Las mejores 100 frases para fotos: edición de series

Si buscas frases para fotos inspiradas en series icónicas, aquí tienes una selección de citas memorables que han marcado a generaciones. Perfectas para captions con estilo, actitud, drama, humor y referencias que cualquier seriéfilo reconocerá al instante.

“You make me happier than I ever thought I could be.” — How I Met Your Mother

“You’re my home.” — The Vampire Diaries

“If we were on a break…” — Friends

“You’re the love of my life.” — Friends

“I would rather share one lifetime with you…” — Game of Thrones

“You are my person.” — Grey’s Anatomy

“Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!” — The Office

“We were on a break!” — Friends

“You know nothing, Jon Snow.” — Game of Thrones

“Suit up!” — How I Met Your Mother

“I am the one who knocks.” — Breaking Bad

“Winter is coming.” — Game of Thrones

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” — The Office

“The night is dark and full of terrors.” — Game of Thrones

“Sometimes science is more art than science.” — Rick and Morty

“What is grief, if not love persevering?” — WandaVision

“No mistakes, just happy accidents.” — The Joy of Painting

“Every day means a new twenty-four hours.” — The Walking Dead

“Fear cuts deeper than swords.” — Game of Thrones

“Never half-ass two things.” — Parks and Recreation

“Chaos isn’t a pit. Chaos is a ladder.” — Game of Thrones

“I’ll be there for you.” — Friends

“Nothing’s ever lost forever.” — Lost

“All good things must come to an end.” — The Vampire Diaries

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days.” — The Office

“Some legends are told.” — Vikings

“Remember who you are.” — The Lion Guard

“It all started with a small act of kindness.” — Anne with an E

“We all change when you think about it.” — Doctor Who

“People leave, but memories don’t.” — One Tree Hill