Las mejores 100 frases para fotos: edición de series
Si buscas frases para fotos inspiradas en series icónicas, aquí tienes una selección de citas memorables que han marcado a generaciones. Perfectas para captions con estilo, actitud, drama, humor y referencias que cualquier seriéfilo reconocerá al instante.
Frases para fotos románticas de series
- “You are my person.” — Grey’s Anatomy
- “I would rather share one lifetime with you…” — Game of Thrones
- “Three words. Eight letters.” — Gossip Girl
- “You’re the love of my life.” — Friends
- “If we were on a break…” — Friends
- “I burn for you.” — Bridgerton
- “You’re my home.” — The Vampire Diaries
- “I choose you.” — Grey’s Anatomy
- “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be.” — How I Met Your Mother
- “I can’t stop thinking about you.” — Normal People
Frases para fotos icónicas de series
- “Winter is coming.” — Game of Thrones
- “How you doin’?” — Friends
- “I am the one who knocks.” — Breaking Bad
- “Bazinga!” — The Big Bang Theory
- “Suit up!” — How I Met Your Mother
- “Hello, brother.” — The Vampire Diaries
- “You know nothing, Jon Snow.” — Game of Thrones
- “We were on a break!” — Friends
- “Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!” — The Office
- “Did I do that?” — Family Matters
Frases motivacionales de series
- “Chaos isn’t a pit. Chaos is a ladder.” — Game of Thrones
- “Never half-ass two things.” — Parks and Recreation
- “Fear cuts deeper than swords.” — Game of Thrones
- “Every day means a new twenty-four hours.” — The Walking Dead
- “No mistakes, just happy accidents.” — The Joy of Painting
- “What is grief, if not love persevering?” — WandaVision
- “Sometimes science is more art than science.” — Rick and Morty
- “The night is dark and full of terrors.” — Game of Thrones
- “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” — The Office
- “Live more, worry less.” — Outer Banks
Frases nostálgicas para fotos
- “I’ll be there for you.” — Friends
- “Nothing’s ever lost forever.” — Lost
- “All good things must come to an end.” — The Vampire Diaries
- “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days.” — The Office
- “Some legends are told.” — Vikings
- “Remember who you are.” — The Lion Guard
- “It all started with a small act of kindness.” — Anne with an E
- “We all change when you think about it.” — Doctor Who
- “People leave, but memories don’t.” — One Tree Hill
- “Don’t cry because it’s over.” — The Office
Frases divertidas de series
- “Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam.” — The Office
- “Pivot!” — Friends
- “Cool cool cool.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- “Title of your sex tape.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- “Treat yo’ self.” — Parks and Recreation
- “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.” — The Office
- “Smelly cat, smelly cat…” — Friends
- “Noice.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- “That’s what she said.” — The Office
- “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” — The Office
Frases profundas de series
- “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” — Game of Thrones
- “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times.” — Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
- “People aren’t good or bad.” — The End of the F***ing World
- “Sometimes the wrong choices bring us to the right places.” — Euphoria
- “The past is already written.” — Dark
- “Pain changes people.” — Peaky Blinders
- “Life is not a problem to be solved.” — Dark
- “Everybody lies.” — House
- “No one exists on purpose.” — Rick and Morty
- “Sometimes we survive by forgetting.” — The Handmaid’s Tale
Frases aesthetic estilo series
- “XOXO, Gossip Girl.” — Gossip Girl
- “Dear diary…” — The Vampire Diaries
- “Red light. Green light.” — Squid Game
- “I’m Chuck Bass.” — Gossip Girl
- “By order of the Peaky Blinders.” — Peaky Blinders
- “Scoops Ahoy!” — Stranger Things
- “Can’t repeat the past?” — The Great Gatsby
- “Welcome to Hawkins.” — Stranger Things
- “Queen Charlotte approved.” — Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- “The truth is out there.” — The X-Files
Frases épicas para fotos
- “Wakanda forever!” — What If…?
- “Valar Morghulis.” — Game of Thrones
- “Power is power.” — Game of Thrones
- “We have to go back!” — Lost
- “Never give up. Never surrender.” — Galaxy Quest
- “This is the way.” — The Mandalorian
- “Long live the king.” — The Crown
- “One batch, two batch.” — The Punisher
- “For the watch.” — Game of Thrones
- “We survive.” — The Last of Us
Frases cortas para captions
- “Legendary.” — How I Met Your Mother
- “Noice.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- “Bonjour.” — Emily in Paris
- “Hello, Upper East Siders.” — Gossip Girl
- “Okayyy.” — Modern Family
- “Surprise!” — How I Met Your Mother
- “Wubba lubba dub dub!” — Rick and Morty
- “Cheers.” — Cheers
- “Hello there.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi
- “Queen behavior.” — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Estas frases de series son perfectas para darle personalidad, referencias pop y estilo a cualquier foto en Instagram, TikTok o Facebook. Desde dramas intensos hasta sitcoms legendarias, siempre habrá una cita ideal para acompañar tu publicación.