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Las mejores 100 frases para fotos: edición de series

Ricardo Vercetti

Si buscas frases para fotos inspiradas en series icónicas, aquí tienes una selección de citas memorables que han marcado a generaciones. Perfectas para captions con estilo, actitud, drama, humor y referencias que cualquier seriéfilo reconocerá al instante. 

Frases para fotos románticas de series

  1. “You are my person.” — Grey’s Anatomy
  2. “I would rather share one lifetime with you…” — Game of Thrones
  3. “Three words. Eight letters.” — Gossip Girl
  4. “You’re the love of my life.” — Friends
  5. “If we were on a break…” — Friends
  6. “I burn for you.” — Bridgerton
  7. “You’re my home.” — The Vampire Diaries
  8. “I choose you.” — Grey’s Anatomy
  9. “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be.” — How I Met Your Mother
  10. “I can’t stop thinking about you.” — Normal People

Frases para fotos icónicas de series

  1. “Winter is coming.” — Game of Thrones
  2. “How you doin’?” — Friends
  3. “I am the one who knocks.” — Breaking Bad
  4. “Bazinga!” — The Big Bang Theory
  5. “Suit up!” — How I Met Your Mother
  6. “Hello, brother.” — The Vampire Diaries
  7. “You know nothing, Jon Snow.” — Game of Thrones
  8. “We were on a break!” — Friends
  9. “Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!” — The Office
  10. “Did I do that?” — Family Matters

Frases motivacionales de series

  1. “Chaos isn’t a pit. Chaos is a ladder.” — Game of Thrones
  2. “Never half-ass two things.” — Parks and Recreation
  3. “Fear cuts deeper than swords.” — Game of Thrones
  4. “Every day means a new twenty-four hours.” — The Walking Dead
  5. “No mistakes, just happy accidents.” — The Joy of Painting
  6. “What is grief, if not love persevering?” — WandaVision
  7. “Sometimes science is more art than science.” — Rick and Morty
  8. “The night is dark and full of terrors.” — Game of Thrones
  9. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” — The Office
  10. “Live more, worry less.” — Outer Banks

Frases nostálgicas para fotos

  1. “I’ll be there for you.” — Friends
  2. “Nothing’s ever lost forever.” — Lost
  3. “All good things must come to an end.” — The Vampire Diaries
  4. “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days.” — The Office
  5. “Some legends are told.” — Vikings
  6. “Remember who you are.” — The Lion Guard
  7. “It all started with a small act of kindness.” — Anne with an E
  8. “We all change when you think about it.” — Doctor Who
  9. “People leave, but memories don’t.” — One Tree Hill
  10. “Don’t cry because it’s over.” — The Office

Frases divertidas de series

  1. “Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam.” — The Office
  2. “Pivot!” — Friends
  3. “Cool cool cool.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  4. “Title of your sex tape.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  5. “Treat yo’ self.” — Parks and Recreation
  6. “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.” — The Office
  7. “Smelly cat, smelly cat…” — Friends
  8. “Noice.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  9. “That’s what she said.” — The Office
  10. “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” — The Office

Frases profundas de series

  1. “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” — Game of Thrones
  2. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times.” — Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
  3. “People aren’t good or bad.” — The End of the F***ing World
  4. “Sometimes the wrong choices bring us to the right places.” — Euphoria
  5. “The past is already written.” — Dark
  6. “Pain changes people.” — Peaky Blinders
  7. “Life is not a problem to be solved.” — Dark
  8. “Everybody lies.” — House
  9. “No one exists on purpose.” — Rick and Morty
  10. “Sometimes we survive by forgetting.” — The Handmaid’s Tale

Frases aesthetic estilo series

  1. “XOXO, Gossip Girl.” — Gossip Girl
  2. “Dear diary…” — The Vampire Diaries
  3. “Red light. Green light.” — Squid Game
  4. “I’m Chuck Bass.” — Gossip Girl
  5. “By order of the Peaky Blinders.” — Peaky Blinders
  6. “Scoops Ahoy!” — Stranger Things
  7. “Can’t repeat the past?” — The Great Gatsby
  8. “Welcome to Hawkins.” — Stranger Things
  9. “Queen Charlotte approved.” — Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  10. “The truth is out there.” — The X-Files

Frases épicas para fotos

  1. “Wakanda forever!” — What If…?
  2. “Valar Morghulis.” — Game of Thrones
  3. “Power is power.” — Game of Thrones
  4. “We have to go back!” — Lost
  5. “Never give up. Never surrender.” — Galaxy Quest
  6. “This is the way.” — The Mandalorian
  7. “Long live the king.” — The Crown
  8. “One batch, two batch.” — The Punisher
  9. “For the watch.” — Game of Thrones
  10. “We survive.” — The Last of Us

Frases cortas para captions

  1. “Legendary.” — How I Met Your Mother
  2. “Noice.” — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  3. “Bonjour.” — Emily in Paris
  4. “Hello, Upper East Siders.” — Gossip Girl
  5. “Okayyy.” — Modern Family
  6. “Surprise!” — How I Met Your Mother
  7. “Wubba lubba dub dub!” — Rick and Morty
  8. “Cheers.” — Cheers
  9. “Hello there.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi
  10. “Queen behavior.” — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Estas frases de series son perfectas para darle personalidad, referencias pop y estilo a cualquier foto en Instagram, TikTok o Facebook. Desde dramas intensos hasta sitcoms legendarias, siempre habrá una cita ideal para acompañar tu publicación. 

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