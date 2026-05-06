Las mejores 100 frases para fotos: edición de películas
Si buscas frases para fotos auténticas del cine, aquí tienes una selección de citas reales que han marcado historia. Perfectas para captions con estilo cinematográfico y reconocimiento inmediato.
Frases para fotos románticas de películas
- “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” — Notting Hill
- “You had me at hello.” — Jerry Maguire
- “I wish I knew how to quit you.” — Brokeback Mountain
- “To me, you are perfect.” — Love Actually
- “You make me want to be a better man.” — As Good as It Gets
- “I’ll never let go, Jack.” — Titanic
- “It was a million tiny little things that… meant we were supposed to be together.” — Sleepless in Seattle
- “After all… I’m just a girl.” — Notting Hill
- “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” — Love Story
- “You complete me.” — Jerry Maguire
Frases para fotos icónicas del cine
- “May the Force be with you.” — Star Wars
- “Here’s looking at you, kid.” — Casablanca
- “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” — The Godfather
- “You talking to me?” — Taxi Driver
- “E.T. phone home.” — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- “Hasta la vista, baby.” — Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- “Why so serious?” — The Dark Knight
- “I am your father.” — Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- “Bond. James Bond.” — Dr. No
- “Houston, we have a problem.” — Apollo 13
Frases para fotos motivacionales de películas
- “Do, or do not. There is no try.” — Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys.” — Dead Poets Society
- “Get busy living, or get busy dying.” — The Shawshank Redemption
- “Just keep swimming.” — Finding Nemo
- “No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Dead Poets Society
- “It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.” — Black Hawk Down
- “Great men are not born great, they grow great.” — The Godfather
- “Fortune favors the brave.” — The Blair Witch Project
- “Every man dies, not every man really lives.” — Braveheart
- “You have to lose everything to find yourself.” — Fight Club
Frases para fotos nostálgicas de películas
- “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” — Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- “Oh yes, the past can hurt.” — The Lion King
- “We’ll always have Paris.” — Casablanca
- “Remember who you are.” — The Lion King
- “Some people are worth melting for.” — Frozen
- “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” — Moulin Rouge!
- “It’s not our abilities that show what we truly are… it is our choices.” — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- “You can’t live your life for other people.” — The Notebook
- “I see dead people.” — The Sixth Sense
- “Time goes by so fast.” — Cast Away
Frases para fotos divertidas de películas
- “I’m the king of the world!” — Titanic
- “That’s all I have to say about that.” — Forrest Gump
- “I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.” — Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- “It’s just a flesh wound.” — Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” — Dirty Dancing
- “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” — Back to the Future
- “I feel the need… the need for speed!” — Top Gun
- “You can’t handle the truth!” — A Few Good Men
- “I drink your milkshake!” — There Will Be Blood
- “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” — Home Alone
Frases para fotos inspiradoras estilo cine
- “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” — The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” — The Lord of the Rings
- “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things.” — The Shawshank Redemption
- “To infinity and beyond!” — Toy Story
- “Adventure is out there!” — Up
- “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” — Mulan
- “You are who you choose to be.” — The Iron Giant
- “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — The Princess Diaries
- “Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of who do the things no one can imagine.” — The Imitation Game
- “We are who we choose to be.” — Spider-Man
Frases para fotos cortas tipo película
- “I’ll be back.” — The Terminator
- “Here we go.” — The Dark Knight
- “Run!” — Get Out
- “As you wish.” — The Princess Bride
- “Show me the money!” — Jerry Maguire
- “Go ahead, make my day.” — Sudden Impact
- “Snap out of it!” — Moonstruck
- “I volunteer!” — The Hunger Games
- “Let’s dance.” — Pulp Fiction
- “Welcome to Earth!” — Independence Day
Frases para fotos profundas de películas
- “We accept the love we think we deserve.” — The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.” — The Little Prince
- “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.” — Blade Runner
- “The truth is… I’m Iron Man.” — Iron Man
- “Fear leads to anger…” — Star Wars
- “I wish we could stay here forever.” — Before Sunset
- “Reality is a thing of the past.” — The Matrix
- “Dreams feel real while we’re in them.” — Inception
- “You either die a hero…” — The Dark Knight
- “I’m nothing without this suit.” — Spider-Man: Homecoming
Frases para fotos estéticas estilo cine
- “La vie en rose.” — La Vie en Rose
- “Shall we dance?” — Shall We Dance
- “Here’s Johnny!” — The Shining
- “It’s alive!” — Frankenstein
- “Magic mirror on the wall…” — Snow White
- “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” — Mary Poppins
- “Just keep swimming.” — Finding Nemo
- “You’re a wizard, Harry.” — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- “To be or not to be…” — Hamlet (adaptaciones cinematográficas)
- “I’m flying!” — Titanic
Frases para fotos épicas de películas
- “Wakanda forever!” — Black Panther
- “Avengers… assemble!” — Avengers: Endgame
- “This is Sparta!” — 300
- “For Frodo.” — The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- “I am inevitable.” — Avengers: Endgame
- “I am Groot.” — Guardians of the Galaxy
- “Freedom!” — Braveheart
- “You shall not pass!” — The Lord of the Rings
- “I’m the fastest man alive.” — The Flash
- “We will not go quietly into the night!” — Independence Day
Estas frases para fotos directamente de películas le dan autenticidad, reconocimiento y emoción a cualquier publicación. Usarlas es conectar tu contenido con historias que millones de personas ya aman.