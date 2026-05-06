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Las mejores 100 frases para fotos: edición de películas

Ricardo Vercetti

Si buscas frases para fotos auténticas del cine, aquí tienes una selección de citas reales que han marcado historia. Perfectas para captions con estilo cinematográfico y reconocimiento inmediato.

Frases para fotos románticas de películas

  1. “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” — Notting Hill
  2. “You had me at hello.” — Jerry Maguire
  3. “I wish I knew how to quit you.” — Brokeback Mountain
  4. “To me, you are perfect.” — Love Actually
  5. “You make me want to be a better man.” — As Good as It Gets
  6. “I’ll never let go, Jack.” — Titanic
  7. “It was a million tiny little things that… meant we were supposed to be together.” — Sleepless in Seattle
  8. “After all… I’m just a girl.” — Notting Hill
  9. “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” — Love Story
  10. “You complete me.” — Jerry Maguire

Frases para fotos icónicas del cine

  1. “May the Force be with you.” — Star Wars
  2. “Here’s looking at you, kid.” — Casablanca
  3. “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” — The Godfather
  4. “You talking to me?” — Taxi Driver
  5. “E.T. phone home.” — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  6. “Hasta la vista, baby.” — Terminator 2: Judgment Day
  7. “Why so serious?” — The Dark Knight
  8. “I am your father.” — Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  9. “Bond. James Bond.” — Dr. No
  10. “Houston, we have a problem.” — Apollo 13

Frases para fotos motivacionales de películas

  1. “Do, or do not. There is no try.” — Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  2. “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys.” — Dead Poets Society
  3. “Get busy living, or get busy dying.” — The Shawshank Redemption
  4. “Just keep swimming.” — Finding Nemo
  5. “No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Dead Poets Society
  6. “It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.” — Black Hawk Down
  7. “Great men are not born great, they grow great.” — The Godfather
  8. “Fortune favors the brave.” — The Blair Witch Project
  9. “Every man dies, not every man really lives.” — Braveheart
  10. “You have to lose everything to find yourself.” — Fight Club

Frases para fotos nostálgicas de películas

  1. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” — Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  2. “Oh yes, the past can hurt.” — The Lion King
  3. “We’ll always have Paris.” — Casablanca
  4. “Remember who you are.” — The Lion King
  5. “Some people are worth melting for.” — Frozen
  6. “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” — Moulin Rouge!
  7. “It’s not our abilities that show what we truly are… it is our choices.” — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  8. “You can’t live your life for other people.” — The Notebook
  9. “I see dead people.” — The Sixth Sense
  10. “Time goes by so fast.” — Cast Away

Frases para fotos divertidas de películas

  1. “I’m the king of the world!” — Titanic
  2. “That’s all I have to say about that.” — Forrest Gump
  3. “I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.” — Who Framed Roger Rabbit
  4. “It’s just a flesh wound.” — Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  5. “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” — Dirty Dancing
  6. “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” — Back to the Future
  7. “I feel the need… the need for speed!” — Top Gun
  8. “You can’t handle the truth!” — A Few Good Men
  9. “I drink your milkshake!” — There Will Be Blood
  10. “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” — Home Alone

Frases para fotos inspiradoras estilo cine

  1. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” — The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  2. “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” — The Lord of the Rings
  3. “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things.” — The Shawshank Redemption
  4. “To infinity and beyond!” — Toy Story
  5. “Adventure is out there!” — Up
  6. “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” — Mulan
  7. “You are who you choose to be.” — The Iron Giant
  8. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — The Princess Diaries
  9. “Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of who do the things no one can imagine.” — The Imitation Game
  10. “We are who we choose to be.” — Spider-Man

Frases para fotos cortas tipo película

  1. “I’ll be back.” — The Terminator
  2. “Here we go.” — The Dark Knight
  3. “Run!” — Get Out
  4. “As you wish.” — The Princess Bride
  5. “Show me the money!” — Jerry Maguire
  6. “Go ahead, make my day.” — Sudden Impact
  7. “Snap out of it!” — Moonstruck
  8. “I volunteer!” — The Hunger Games
  9. “Let’s dance.” — Pulp Fiction
  10. “Welcome to Earth!” — Independence Day

Frases para fotos profundas de películas

  1. “We accept the love we think we deserve.” — The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  2. “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.” — The Little Prince
  3. “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.” — Blade Runner
  4. “The truth is… I’m Iron Man.” — Iron Man
  5. “Fear leads to anger…” — Star Wars
  6. “I wish we could stay here forever.” — Before Sunset
  7. “Reality is a thing of the past.” — The Matrix
  8. “Dreams feel real while we’re in them.” — Inception
  9. “You either die a hero…” — The Dark Knight
  10. “I’m nothing without this suit.” — Spider-Man: Homecoming

Frases para fotos estéticas estilo cine

  1. “La vie en rose.” — La Vie en Rose
  2. “Shall we dance?” — Shall We Dance
  3. “Here’s Johnny!” — The Shining
  4. “It’s alive!” — Frankenstein
  5. “Magic mirror on the wall…” — Snow White
  6. “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” — Mary Poppins
  7. “Just keep swimming.” — Finding Nemo
  8. “You’re a wizard, Harry.” — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
  9. “To be or not to be…” — Hamlet (adaptaciones cinematográficas)
  10. “I’m flying!” — Titanic

Frases para fotos épicas de películas

  1. “Wakanda forever!” — Black Panther
  2. “Avengers… assemble!” — Avengers: Endgame
  3. “This is Sparta!” — 300
  4. “For Frodo.” — The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  5. “I am inevitable.” — Avengers: Endgame
  6. “I am Groot.” — Guardians of the Galaxy
  7. “Freedom!” — Braveheart
  8. “You shall not pass!” — The Lord of the Rings
  9. “I’m the fastest man alive.” — The Flash
  10. “We will not go quietly into the night!” — Independence Day

Estas frases para fotos directamente de películas le dan autenticidad, reconocimiento y emoción a cualquier publicación. Usarlas es conectar tu contenido con historias que millones de personas ya aman.

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