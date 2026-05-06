Las mejores 100 frases para fotos: edición de películas

Si buscas frases para fotos auténticas del cine, aquí tienes una selección de citas reales que han marcado historia. Perfectas para captions con estilo cinematográfico y reconocimiento inmediato.

“Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” —

“It was a million tiny little things that… meant we were supposed to be together.” —

“I’ll never let go, Jack.” —

As Good as It Gets

“You make me want to be a better man.” —

“To me, you are perfect.” —

“I wish I knew how to quit you.” —

“You had me at hello.” —

“I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” —

“Houston, we have a problem.” —

“I am your father.” —

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” —

“Here’s looking at you, kid.” —

“May the Force be with you.” —

“You have to lose everything to find yourself.” —

“Every man dies, not every man really lives.” —

“Great men are not born great, they grow great.” —

“It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.” —

“No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.” —

“Get busy living, or get busy dying.” —

“Do, or do not. There is no try.” —

“Time goes by so fast.” —

“You can’t live your life for other people.” —

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

“It’s not our abilities that show what we truly are… it is our choices.” —

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” —

“Remember who you are.” —

“We’ll always have Paris.” —

“Oh yes, the past can hurt.” —

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” —

There Will Be Blood

“I feel the need… the need for speed!” —

Back to the Future

“Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” —

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

“I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.” —

“That’s all I have to say about that.” —

“I’m the king of the world!” —

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” — The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” — The Lord of the Rings

“Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things.” — The Shawshank Redemption

“To infinity and beyond!” — Toy Story

“Adventure is out there!” — Up

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” — Mulan

“You are who you choose to be.” — The Iron Giant

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — The Princess Diaries

“Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of who do the things no one can imagine.” — The Imitation Game